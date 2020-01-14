Paragon Advisors LLC Invests $436,000 in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,041 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 1.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 9.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

HDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

HDB traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.75. The stock had a trading volume of 44,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,886. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

