Paragon Advisors LLC Invests $13.40 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 265,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,398,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 14.5% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,540,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 80,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,854 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

