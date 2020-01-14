Paragon Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,699,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,087,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,209,000 after acquiring an additional 150,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452,606 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 622,774.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,376.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,628.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,077 shares of company stock worth $1,544,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.31. 905,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $109.52 and a twelve month high of $193.52. The company has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.80.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.03%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

