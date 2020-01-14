Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 9,617.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669,780 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PepsiCo by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,887,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,697,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after acquiring an additional 987,705 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $136.86. 251,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,697. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $106.73 and a one year high of $140.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

