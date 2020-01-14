Parachute (PAR) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,076.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Parachute token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $127,021.00 and $1,076.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010239 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,918,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

