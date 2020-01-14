PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Shares Down 4.8%

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)’s share price was down 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93, approximately 101 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 518% from the average daily volume of 16 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCFBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $890.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 28, 2019, the company had a fleet of 217 ships, including 132 Handysize vessels, 83 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post Panamax vessels. It also offers ocean shipping services, shipping consulting and ship agency, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds.

