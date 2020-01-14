Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) shares traded down 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.49, 858,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 633,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $184.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.82.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 34,850 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 108,392 shares during the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.