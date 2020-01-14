Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) Short Interest Down 83.3% in December

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Otelco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEL remained flat at $$8.82 during midday trading on Monday. 4,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796. Otelco has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Otelco had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Ira Sochet acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,413 shares of company stock valued at $109,147. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Otelco stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.27% of Otelco worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

About Otelco

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services.

