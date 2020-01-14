OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.15

OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OTCM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.15 and traded as low as $33.75. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 3,346 shares traded.

OTCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered OTC Markets Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $393.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. Equities analysts expect that OTC Markets Group Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

