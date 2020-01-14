Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Short Interest Update

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the December 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Shares of Orion Group stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $5.61. 424,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $199.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.27 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial set a $7.10 price objective on Orion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.36.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.