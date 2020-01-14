Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Trading Up 1%

Orezone Gold Corp (CVE:ORE) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.50, approximately 90,662 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 296,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The stock has a market cap of $108.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orezone Gold Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman purchased 40,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$130,218.

Orezone Gold Company Profile (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of resource projects. Its principal property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Orezone Gold Corporation(TSXV:ORE) operates independently of IAMGOLD Burkina Faso Inc as of February 25, 2009.

