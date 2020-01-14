OptiToken (OPTI) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. OptiToken has a market capitalization of $141,649.00 and approximately $317.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OptiToken has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One OptiToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 90.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.76 or 0.03770865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00188902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00027273 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125373 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OptiToken’s total supply is 97,807,066 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,087,045 tokens. The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OptiToken is optitoken.io . OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

OptiToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptiToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptiToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptiToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

