Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 50,000 Shares

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $153,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 75,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.

Shares of OPK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 26,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,934. Opko Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $965.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Opko Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Opko Health in the second quarter valued at about $4,789,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Opko Health by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Opko Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,467,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after acquiring an additional 812,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Opko Health by 852.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 670,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Opko Health by 4,068.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 444,396 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

