Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Gap Up to $0.44

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.44. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 11,767,333 shares traded.

ONTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.76.

The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 967.77% and a negative return on equity of 872.01%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onconova Therapeutics news, Director E Premkumar Reddy purchased 500,000 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 544,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Fruchtman purchased 149,000 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,885.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 826,055 shares of company stock valued at $170,887 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

