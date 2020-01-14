Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Short Interest Up 32.4% in December

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,120,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the December 15th total of 6,890,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 902,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ONB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.35. 46,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,555. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 117,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 462.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1,305.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 167,373 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.