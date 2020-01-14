OKB Trading 5.7% Higher This Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. One OKB token can now be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00034701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. OKB has a market cap of $121.34 million and $97.82 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.69 or 0.05853549 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025103 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00122374 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001121 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

