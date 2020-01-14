Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Now Covered by Analysts at Bernstein Bank

Equities researchers at Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bernstein Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

OII stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.18. 99,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 2.20. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $497.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,477,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3,062.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after buying an additional 1,153,290 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,565,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth about $11,702,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth about $6,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

