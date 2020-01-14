Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Short Interest Up 26.7% in December

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 890,200 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 702,700 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 789,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,427. Obseva has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $161.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23.
Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. On average, analysts forecast that Obseva will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on OBSV shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Obseva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Obseva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.
Obseva Company Profile
ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.
See Also: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.