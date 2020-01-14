Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Short Interest Up 26.7% in December

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 890,200 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 702,700 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 789,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,427. Obseva has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $161.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. On average, analysts forecast that Obseva will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Obseva by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Obseva by 7.8% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 500,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 36,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Obseva by 358.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Obseva by 263.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Obseva by 54.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OBSV shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Obseva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Obseva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

