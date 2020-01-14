Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.83, approximately 905,238 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 597,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.
OBSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Obseva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Obseva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.
The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $174.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Obseva by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Obseva by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 500,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 36,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Obseva by 358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Obseva by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Obseva by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Obseva Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBSV)
ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.
