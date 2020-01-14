Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.83, approximately 905,238 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 597,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

OBSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Obseva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Obseva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $174.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. Research analysts predict that Obseva SA will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Obseva by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Obseva by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 500,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 36,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Obseva by 358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Obseva by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Obseva by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Obseva Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

