Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $518,990.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, WazirX, Koinex and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $533.06 or 0.06046006 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00024956 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035382 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00119456 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,347,501,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BITBOX, IDEX, Upbit, Binance, Bitrue, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Zebpay, CoinBene, WazirX, Huobi, Koinex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

