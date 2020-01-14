Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) traded up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.35, 7,637,267 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 122% from the average session volume of 3,438,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73.
In related news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $220,536.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $225,602.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,138.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 24.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 56.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.
