Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) traded up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.35, 7,637,267 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 122% from the average session volume of 3,438,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $471.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $220,536.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $225,602.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,138.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 24.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 56.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

