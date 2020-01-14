NPCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,917.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $12.53 million and $1,917.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002067 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00062891 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000064 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

