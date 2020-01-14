Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by First Command Bank

First Command Bank raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.38. 1,081,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.70 and a 12-month high of $95.66. The company has a market cap of $215.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.21.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.