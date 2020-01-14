Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.74

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.74 and last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 1865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $52.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

