Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.74

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.74 and last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 1865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.07.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.
About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.
Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.