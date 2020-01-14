Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.80

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.41.

About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc engages in the exploitation and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Mid-Continent region of the United States and Egypt. The company holds 100% interests in the White Buffalo prospect covering an area of 6,000 mineral acres located in the Big Horn Basin, Wyoming; and 16.25% interests in the Verde prospect unit located in Colorado, as well as a 100% working interests in the Pine Mills project and the Mesquite prospect, and 50-75% working interests in other prospects in the Permian Basin located in Texas.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostra Terra Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.