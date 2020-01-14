Northwest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4,405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,946,000 after buying an additional 10,123,600 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,423,000 after buying an additional 1,463,052 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 787.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,869,000 after buying an additional 1,042,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.94. 2,716,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,796. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.94 and a 200-day moving average of $116.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

