Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (down previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.74.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded down $16.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,874.75. 1,701,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,084. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,814.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,818.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The company has a market capitalization of $926.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

