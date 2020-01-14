Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,323 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

In other iShares TIPS Bond ETF news, insider Coleman Howard acquired 57,500 shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $117.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,213. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.50 and a 52 week high of $118.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

