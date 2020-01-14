Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after buying an additional 39,314 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 210,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,766,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,952,000 after purchasing an additional 146,565 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 379,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.43. The company had a trading volume of 29,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,637. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average is $51.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.5814 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

