Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.0% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $137.33. 2,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,281. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $120.37 and a 52 week high of $138.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.0157 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

