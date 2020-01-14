Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,161 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 184,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $56.02. 1,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,938. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.48. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $56.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

