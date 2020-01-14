Northwest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,210.8% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,024.1% during the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 112,761 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 29,887 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.51. 4,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,250. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4019 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

