Northwest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,274,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,494,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,228 shares of company stock valued at $26,934,906 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

DE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.78. 24,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,350. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

