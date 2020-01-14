Northwest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.66. 14,415,675 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average of $62.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

