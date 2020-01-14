Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NHYDY stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

