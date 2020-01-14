Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several research firms recently weighed in on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.
NHYDY stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.
