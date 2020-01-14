Nomi Ghez Buys 21,275 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Nomi Ghez purchased 21,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.27 per share, with a total value of $495,069.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,844.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SMPL stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.38. 4,342,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,384. Simply Good Foods Co has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,240,000 after purchasing an additional 525,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,422,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,409,000 after purchasing an additional 117,760 shares in the last quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.6% in the second quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 2,108,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 73,476 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1,058.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at $29,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

