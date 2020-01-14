Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stake Lifted by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Nokia Oyj accounts for approximately 2.6% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 19,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 102,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 51,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 13.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.7% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 45,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. New Street Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.85.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.01. 809,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,073,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.25.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

