NOIA Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $66,543.00 (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $683,207.00 and approximately $66,543.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.44 or 0.05753389 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025733 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033887 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00114823 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,781,380 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

