Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.01

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.01 and traded as high as $39.34. Noah shares last traded at $39.27, with a volume of 10,234 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Noah from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 25.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Noah during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Noah by 5,369.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Noah by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Noah by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Noah by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

