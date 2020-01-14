NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) Short Interest Update

NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the December 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NL Industries stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 20,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,212. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $180.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.67. NL Industries has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $5.45.
NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 11.97%.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of NL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.
NL Industries Company Profile
NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.
