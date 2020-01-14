NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) Short Interest Update

NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the December 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NL Industries stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 20,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,212. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $180.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.67. NL Industries has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 6.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 1,689.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 34,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of NL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.