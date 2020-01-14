NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $88.08

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.08 and traded as high as $106.57. NK Lukoil PAO shares last traded at $106.10, with a volume of 58,626 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUKOY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NK Lukoil PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NK Lukoil PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get NK Lukoil PAO alerts:

The company has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.42.

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NK Lukoil PAO had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $30.21 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUKOY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO during the 3rd quarter worth about $678,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 128,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NK Lukoil PAO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for NK Lukoil PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NK Lukoil PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.