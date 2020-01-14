NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.70, approximately 59,741,755 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 77,289,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $1.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.76 to $1.47 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.40 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.96). NIO had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 12,518.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,141,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910,916 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NIO by 672.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 220,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 192,359 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NIO by 388.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,780,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NIO by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,585,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 416,419 shares in the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

