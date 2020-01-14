NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 194.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, YoBit and FreiExchange. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 224.6% against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $289.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00639370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010172 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009403 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000441 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, YoBit, FreiExchange and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

