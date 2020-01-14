News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.69

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 54614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.49.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. News had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in News by 636.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,137,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623,733 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in News by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,435,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in News by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,035,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,246 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in News by 1,014.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,588,000 after buying an additional 984,366 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in News by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,763,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,775,000 after buying an additional 911,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

