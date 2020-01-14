New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Purchased by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 38,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Argus started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley set a $18.50 price objective on New Residential Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Shares of NRZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,910,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,695. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39. New Residential Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.21 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,243 shares in the company, valued at $963,352.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

