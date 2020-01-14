New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 15,750 Shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 25,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $18.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of -0.56. Virtu Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $27.46.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Virtu Financial Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

