New England Research & Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.4% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,505,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,567,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,458 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,061,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,729,000 after acquiring an additional 158,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,230,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,754,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.49. The firm has a market cap of $227.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.69.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

