New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $379,000 in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth $267,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.9% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $118,804.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $118,729.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura cut their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.72.

NYSE WLK traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.22. 540,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,267. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

