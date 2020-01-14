New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co makes up approximately 1.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 20,030.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229,751 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,335,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,403,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after acquiring an additional 898,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,715,000 after acquiring an additional 632,573 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 4,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.38 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,553.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.49 per share, with a total value of $200,038.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,735.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,613,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.12. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The stock has a market cap of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.