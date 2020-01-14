New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,834,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,962,313,000 after purchasing an additional 777,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,814,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,538,310,000 after purchasing an additional 231,073 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,445,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,392,000 after purchasing an additional 89,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 1,510.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,355 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher T. Calio sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total transaction of $396,566.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,070,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.94. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $109.54 and a 12 month high of $154.65. The firm has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

UTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen raised their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.08.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

